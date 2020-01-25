How It Happened: Crusaders 2 Ballymena United 0

Jordan Owens wins the header against Reecee Glendinning
Second half goals from Declan Caddell and Ross Clarke secured the points for Crusaders at home to Ballymena United.

2: McGonigle's corner is clipped over the bar by Forsythe

3: Heatley's excellent pass released Lowry, but he fired wide

13: Forsythe's cross knocked down by Owens to McGonigle, who fires over from the edge of the box

19: McGonigle tries his luck from distance but Glendinning gets down well to save

45: Poor clearance by Forsythe fell invitingly for Kelly but he fires wide of the target from 12 yards

50: Owens heads wide from McGonigle's cross

56: Caddell gets on the end of another McGonigle centre, but Kelly blocks his header

60: Kelly picks up loose ball on the edge of the box, but fires wide of the target

61: Great run by Friel to tee up McGrory on the edge of the box, but Doherty produces an excellent save to tip the shot on to the post

67: Kelly somehow manages to block Lowry's close range effort

71: Caddell glances home Forsythe's deep cross from eight yards

84: Clarke curls home a delightful free kick from almost 30 yards

Crusaders: Doherty, Burns, Lowry, McGonigle (Cushley 89), Caddell, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Owens, Brown, Thompson, Heatley (Clarke 64).

Subs: O'Neill, Beverland, Ruddy, McElroy, Dummigan.

Ballymena United: Glendinning, Kane, Addis, Whiteside, Friel, McGrory, Lecky, Millar, Glendinning, Burns, Kelly.

Subs: Williamson, Knowles, McCullough, Kane, Carville, Winchester, Lavery.

Referee: Raymond Crangle