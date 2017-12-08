IRISH LEAGUE: Ards boss Colin Nixon wary as injuries start to take it’s toll on his squad

As the busy Festive period approaches in the Danske Bank Premiership Ards manager Colin Nixon could do with a few of his key players back again.

Nixon’s men entertain Ballymena United on Saturday afternoon and the Ards boss says injuries have derailed his season.

“It is a tough game for us because we are carrying loads of injuries and the squad is depleted and it is going to be a very tough Christmas period for us.

“The squad is really stretched. We had plenty of games there is quick succession and it has taken it’s toll on us.

“But we just have to keep fighting and I have a few young kids I have tried to push through and give them a chance to show what they can do.

“We have five players out of the squad and it is very difficult. I know people have talked about their small squads and I have said very little.

“But it starting to affect us now - but we have to roll with the punches and I believe football evens itself out over the course of the season. So we just have to get through this tough period starting with Ballymena on Saturday.”

And Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin knows Ards - even though they are depleted will test his side.

“Both teams will be sick of looking at each other the amount of times we have played each other recently.

“The last few games with them have been close encounters and decent games and it should be a good game on Saturday.”

And Ervin believes United are heading in the right direction.

“We are in good form and we were beaten by Cliftonville recently when I thought we deserved something from the game.”