IRISH LEAGUE: Jeffrey wants his team to show their ruthless side

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is hoping his side can turn their chances into goals sooner rather than later.

The Sky Blues were left kicking their heels in frustration last week because of the weather, but it gave them time to reflect on their performance against Ballinamallard United last time out.

Jeffrey’s men dominated proceedings at Ballymena Showgrounds, but were left with a nervy final few minutes when the visitors pulled a goal back late on to halved the deficit in a game which the hosts should have killed off a lot earlier.

“I said to the players afterwards that they can’t afford to be wasteful,” he said.

“We had plenty of creativity, but finishing wise there was room for improvement.

“From a footballing point of view I thought we played some great some, we created numerous chances, but we didn’t take them.

“There is never going to be a part of the game when the opposition doesn’t come into it.

“It was a nervy last ten minutes for us. The players were as equally frustrated as I was.

“Cathair Friel worked his socks off and could have had a hat-trick, Jonathan McMurray could have had a couple, even Jim Ervin could have scored!

“With a little bit of poise we could have had a few more goals.

“But ultimately it’s about results. We played equally as well the previous week at Cliftonville but came away with nothing.”

Carrick Rangers also know a thing or two about having nothing to show for their efforts. They pushed league leaders Coleraine all the way in their last game, but boss David McAlinden is hoping his side can get some momentum and a win

“Over the last few weeks so many people have said about us going close, and it’s becoming monotonous, but ultimately we have no points again,” he said.

“But there was a big difference in the performances against Dungannon and Coleraine.

“Certain things didn’t go our way against Coleraine, so to push the league leaders like that you have to take confidence from that and move forward.

“There was absolutely no positives for us to take out of the Dungannon game.

“We have had a good reaction in the games against Crusaders and Coleraine, but we have a run of fixtures now against teams in the bottom half of the table.

“We need to pick up points going into the new year to give us a chance from January onwards.”