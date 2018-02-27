IRISH LEAGUE: Reece Glendinning gives Ards points in home win over Ballymena United

For the second time in five weeks, Reece Glendinning won the battle of the brothers at the Bangor Fuels Arena

On January 20th, Reece Glendinning’s first-half strike handed Ards a 1-0 win over Ballymena United. Skip forward a month, and it was the same scoreline with Reece again scoring past his elder brother Ross.

On this occasion, the Ballymena goalkeeper could do nothing stop his kid’s brother fine 32nd-minute header.

On the night, Ards were well worth their win. Colin Nixon’s men created a number of fine opportunities, with winger Ross Clarke starring on his league debut. David Jeffrey’s Ballymena seem to be stuck in something of a slump following their League Cup final defeat to Dungannon Swifts, just 10 days ago.

Ards had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the seventh minute when Cameron Stewart used his strength to cut the ball back across goal, handing Kyle Cherry the chance to roll the ball into the unguarded net, but the midfielder blasted over from 10 yards.

In the 22nd minute, Cathair Friel went on a winding run through the Ards defence before producing a sublime chip that hit the underside of the bar and bounced on the goal line.

Michael Ruddy almost grabbed the lead in the 31st minute, with Ross Glendinning making a fine save from sweet half-volley.

From the resulting corner-kick, Ards scored. Ross Clarke’s fine set-piece was met at the near post by Reece Glendinning, who steered a header past his elder brother Ross.

Ross won the second battle of the Glendinning brother. Reece’s 50th minute header was saved by the Ballymena goalkeeper. The full-back drilled the rebound back at goal only for Ross to make another fine block.

William Faulkner almost equalised in the 67th minute. His deflected shot hit the inside of the post, before Michael Ruddy cleared the ball off the line.

The Red & Blues thoroughly deserved this win as David Jeffrey’s men slipped to their second defeat in five days.

Ards: Johnston; Glendinning, Taylor, Byers, Ruddy; Frazer (53 Mitchell), Tommons, Cherry, Clarke; Stewart, Keke

Unused subs: Davidson, Hanley, L. Kelly, McLellan

Ballymena United: Glendinning; Ervin, Balmer (53 Weir), Owens, McCullough; Burns, Kane (72 Quigley), Millar, McCloskey; Shevlin (HT Shevlin), Friel

Unused Subs: McCaffrey, McDermott

Ref: Ross Dunlop