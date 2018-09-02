LEAGUE CUP: Holders Dungannon Swifts off to Warrenpoint Town

BetMcLean League Cup holders Dungannon Swifts will continue a defence of the prize with a third-round trip to Warrenpoint Town.

It marks one of three all-Danske Bank Premiership ties following Saturday evening’s draw broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster.

Linfield’s visit by Institute has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 30 and Glentoran will welcome Coleraine on the same date.

Linfield and Glentoran meet on Monday, October 8 in a game broadcast on Sky Sports.

Dergview, having knocked out Glenavon, will entertain Ards on Tuesday, October 9. Other ties that night to complete the third-round draw include: Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers, Crusaders v Ballinamallard United, H&W Welders/Portstewart v Ballymena United, Newry City v Portadown.

Portstewart and the Welders must replay the second-round tie at Coleraine Showgrounds on Wednesday, September 12.