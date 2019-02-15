Linfield boss David Healy focused on clash and not past glories before League Cup Final

Linfield manager David Healy will not be getting sentimental when his side face Ballymena United in the BetMcLean League Cup Final at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Healy’s adversary will be former Blues boss David Jeffrey - who managed Linfield through one of their most successful periods.

But the former Northern Ireland striker insists Jeffrey’s success at Windsor will mean nothing when the whistle blows at 530pm tomorrow afternoon.

“David’s a legend at this football club and rightly so, given the amount of success. trophies and authority he brought to Linfield.

“He’s the Godfather, the most experienced manager in the league and is warmly appreciated by the Linfield fans.

“But that won’t make it any more significant in this final, it certainly won’t for me personally. We’d be wanting to win no matter who the Ballymena manager was.”

The Blues have also not won the League Cup since 2008 when two late goals from Glenn Ferguson gave them a 3-2 win against Crusaders.

And Healy admits it would be great to finally get their hands bank on the League Cup after their long wait.

“As a club it would be great as you have to go back ten years when Glenn Ferguson scored two goals.

“The League Cup has certainly not been too kind to me as a manager.

“There are quite a few boys in the dressing room who have been at the club for a number of years, but Jamie Mulgrew is the only player with a League Cup winner’s medal.

“I wouldn’t say it makes this cup final more significant, but it’s certainly one that I’d love to win - it’d be nice to have the full house of medals.

“It is a big game and there will be a great atmosphere. Hopefully it will be a good game and it is a game we are looking forward to.”

And Healy says going out of the Irish Cup to Crusades in recent weeks has not added any more pressure on his players of himself.

“There is always pressure. I think every game you play for Linfield - even if it’s against the first round of the County Antrim or playing Ballyclare Comrades in the Irish Cup.

There is always pressure when we play here and people will say this is Linfield’s home ground but both sides have earned the right to be in the final.

“It is the best stadium and pitch in the country and I will not be adding anymore pressure on the players in the dressing game.

“It will be a big game and an exciting games and the players will realise that when it comes along.”

And the Linfield manager has been impressed with his consistency this season.

“I keep telling the players they have been immense from the first minute of preseason because it could not have been easy as we had a tough year last season. We took stick for our performances last season and rightly so. But they have been incredible this year for me,” added Healy.