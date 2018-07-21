Liverpool FC news: Reds winger is Rangers target | Alisson money will help Roma move forward - Totti | Reds set for USA tour kick-off

Glasgow Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Kent on loan, according to reports.

Sky Sports say their sources have revealed the Reds academy graduate is set to join Anfield legend Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Bundesliga side Freiburg and then Championship outfit Bristol City.

New Gers boss Gerrard has already secured Jon Flanagan on a free after his release from the Reds and midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan deal

Roma couldn't turn down bid for Alisson, says Totti

Roman legend Francesco Totti says the Serie A club simply couldn't turn down the money offered by Liverpool for goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian stopper became the most expensive 'keeper in world football after his switch to Anfield.

And Totti, a club director at Roma, insists the financial shot in the arm from the deal can help the Italian side forward.

“We’ll try to strengthen as soon as possible, so that Roma can compete at the top," he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Alisson? The market figures have changed, £65m for a goalkeeper happened for the first time and we couldn’t say no.

“I’m sorry that we’ve lost one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but we’ll try to build a strong team regardless.”

Reds land in America

Liverpool are now in America for three games in the ‘International Champions Cup’.

The Reds begin with a match against Borussia Dortmund - Jurgen Klopp‘s former club - tomorrow night (9:05pm kick-off UK time) in North Carolina.

They then face Manchester City in New Jersey (Wednesday night), before a tasty clash against Manchester United in in Michigan next Saturday evening.