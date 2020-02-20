Mark Byrne handed three month suspension following Irish Cup brawl

Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Mark Byrne has been suspended for three months following the melee at the end of an Irish Cup tie earlier this month.

Byrne was suspended for six months, three of which are suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of "bringing the game into disrepute" by the Irish FA's disciplinary committee.

Warrenpoint and their opponents on the day, Ballymena United, have been fined £250 and £750 respectively after both were found guilty of "Spectator Misconduct".

The Sky Blues won the game 2-1 with Byrne involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time.

His ban will come into force from Monday while both clubs have the right to appeal.