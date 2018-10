Michael McLellan's stunning 40-yard goal has been named Goal of the Month for September by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Ards striker McLellan scored at Solitude on Saturday when he struck an outrageous volley from near the half-way line that soared into the air and dipped under the crossbar, beating Cliftonville goalkeeper Richard Brush.

McLellan's goal will now enter NIFWA's Goal of the Season competition, with the winner to be announced at the NI Football Awards in May.