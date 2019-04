The nominations for this year's Ulster Footballer ‏Young Player of the Year have been announced and it looks like being a hotly contested category.

Kofi Balmer of Ballymena United, Glenavon's Caolan Marron and Ben Doherty from Coleraine are the three nominees.

All three players have had a terrific season with their respective clubs.

So who will follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Mark Sykes?

All will be revealed on April 29th

Glenavon's Caolan Marron