Ballymena United thinking ‘outside the box’ with Daniel Bramall transfer

It’s a transfer United manager David Jeffrey described as ‘something new in terms of recruitment’ for The Showgrounds outfit.

The 22-year-old ex-Barnsley winger arrives in the Irish League following a successful pre-season trial spell.

“We recently told shareholders at the AGM of the need to think ‘outside the box’ during this summer’s transfer window,” Ballymena boss Jeffrey told the official club website. “And Daniel is a product of that thinking.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey. Pic by Pacemaker.

“We’ve flown players in and out before, but it’s sometimes harder with training and building the team ethos.

“So we’re trying something new in terms of recruitment and Daniel has committed to the club by moving over here and is raring to go.

“Let’s be clear...we are not going in blind, we’ve watched him in training, trial matches, spoken to relevant people and done our homework on him and we like what we see.”

Bramall initially impressed with hometown club Chesterfield, securing a switch to Everton before closing his five-year spell with the Toffees by signing at Barnsley.

Ballymena also recently signed Jack Henderson on a two-year deal off the back of a successful summer trial period.

Another close-season capture for the Sky Blues has been David Parkhouse on a three-year deal from Derry City.

