Player Ratings from BetMcLean League Cup Final

Players ratings from the BetMcLean League Cup Final between Linfield and Ballymena United.

News Letter Sport gives you it's verdict on how players from Linfield and Ballymena United got on at Windsor Park as Linfield beat Ballymena United 1-0 in the BetMcLean Cup Final at Windsor Park thanks to a goal from Andy Waterworth.

LINFIELD:

Gareth Deane: Did what he had to do and looked assured. 6

Joshua Robinson: Played well and gave away very little at the back as United stormed forward in the second half.

Jimmy Callacher: Looked comfortable but struggled with Lecky at times.Held his team together as Ballymena pushed forward in the second half. Led by exmple as United pushed forward in second half. 7

Andrew Waterworth Turned his marker beautifully to give his side the lead in the 15th minute.7

Jordan Stewart: Started well but faded and taken off. 6

Kirk Millar: Worked hard for the team but had a quiet evening by his standards.7

Matthew Clarke: Worked hard but disappeared in the second half. 7

Kyle McClean: Had a steady game but failed to do anything of note. 6

Jamie Mulgrew: Quiet first half but used his experience and know how late on.7

Niall Quinn: Pushed Ervin in the melee before half-time and tried his best to get involved. 6

Chris Casement: Steady afternoon from the defender and defended well 7

Subs not used:

Conor Mitchell

Mark Stafford

Ryan McGivern

Michael O'Connor for Stewart 76 mins: Little impact on the game 6

Lorcan Forde

Daniel Kearns

Marek Cervenka.

BALLYMENA:

Ross Glendinning: Did well and no chance with goal. 7

Jonathan Addis Will have been disappointed to have been turned so easily for Linfield's opener. 6

Cathair Friel: Looked dangerous and had chances. 7

James Knowles Nearly gave his side the lead in the seventh minute. His shot cannoning off the post with the keeper beaten. Off at half-time. 6

Steven McCullough: Good on the ball and tried to get forward 6

Andrew McGrory; Looked lively down the right and had chance in second half. 7

Kofi Balmer:L Steady and composed throughout. Exciting prospect. 7

Jude Winchester: Showed clever touches at times. 6

Jim Ervin: bad tackle in first half but led from the front/

Adam Lecky: Caused Linfield loads of problems but could not find a way through Linfield defence. 6

Leroy Millar: Tries hard and covered every blade of grass. Big future ahead. 7

Subs not used:

Tom McDermott

Anthony Kane on for Knowles 45 mins: Did well when he came on. 7

Conor Quigley

Scot Whiteside

William Faulkner

Matthew Shevlin on for McGrory: Worked hard for the team when he came on. 6

Jonathan McMurray on for Winchester 74mins: Tried hard but seemed out of sorts. 6

Referee: Andrew Davey.

.