PREMIERSHIP: David Jeffrey’s apology to Ballymena United fans ahead of Cliftonville game

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey will be hoping his side get back on track tonight as they travel to Cliftonville in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Sky Blues are coming off the back of three losses at the Showgrounds with the last one being a 3-1 defeat to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray. Pic by Pacemaker.

The Reds have been in good form of late and Jeffrey says his side have to start digging until the end of the season.

“First of all I want to apologise to the supporters about Saturday,” said Jeffrey. “I am embarrassed and it was not good enough.

“It will not be easy against Cliftonville.

“Andrew Burns has injured his hamstring again. Kyle Owens is suspended and we looked at the Warrenpoint game and thought we could get some momentum going into the Reds game.

“We may have Cathair Friel back again on the bench - but he has cracked ribs.

“I also wouldn’t be surprised if Jonathan McMurray wasn’t fit as he took a number of hits against Warrenpoint.

“Listen, if you are here you have to prove your worth and we have done okay this season.

“But this is the wrong time for the wheels to come off the bus.

“This is the business end of the season.

“But from the League Cup final defeat we have had one shining light and that was the away game to Dungannon Swifts.”

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray will welcome United to Solitude aiming to build on a 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers courtesy of Joe Gormley’s 26th goal of the campaign - and fourth within a week.

“Joe Gormley scoring goals for Cliftonville is no shock – that’s what he does,” said Gray on Cliftonville’s official website. “I’m delighted he’s got another one.

“He’s taken his fair share of critics this season, but if he was having a poor season then he wouldn’t be scoring those goals.”

The original fixture was abandoned on January 2 due to high winds, with the scoreline at 1-1.