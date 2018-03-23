PREMIERSHIP: Glens and Sky Blues have sixth spot on their minds

It’s make or break time for Glentoran and Ballymena United tonight in the Danske Bank Premiership at the Oval.

Both sides still want to finish sixth in the league standings and this evening’s encounter will decide who finishes in the top six and who ends up in seventh position.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

The Glens are four points clear of the Sky Blues - who have a game in hand - so a win or a draw tonight for Ronnie McFall’s side would see them secure sixth place and United boss David Jeffrey believes this is his side’s biggest game of the season.

“It is but Glentoran are in the box seat. They have the points and goal difference over us and it is going to be very difficult.

“Since Ronnie came in he has galvanised them and apart from the Irish Cup defeat to Coleraine they are unbeaten under him. He has great experience but we will go there give it our best and see what happens,” added Jeffrey.

And McFall believes it is vital for the good of Glentoran that they stay in the top six.

“It’s important for the club we stay in sixth place. Once the split happens, we have three home games and, from a financial point, it would be a big boost for the club.

“The players also want to be playing against the top sides in the division, rather than against team in the lower reaches, with respect to them.

“Our supporters have been tremendous and that’s what the players need...they need all the backing they can get. The fans an stuck with the club, through the bad times. The boys are now playing with a bit of confidence. The system we are playing suits the players. I can’t fault them for commitment. I just tell them to leave everything they have got out on the pitch – and they have done that.”