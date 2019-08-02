Rangers and Valencia take the honours in SuperCupNI finals

Rangers and Valencia were the victors in the STATSports SuperCupNI Section finals at Ballymena Showgrounds last night.

Rangers secured the Minor crown with a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Goals from striker Adedire Mebude and substitute Robbie Ure gave the Gers the trophy.

Spanish outfit Valencia fought back from a goal down to take the Premier title with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Dylan Stephenson had given the English Premier League side the lead just before half-time but the Spaniards fought back after the interval.

Pedro Aleman equalised on 42 minutes and Hugo Gonzalez scored the winner seven minutes later in Ballymena.

Charlton had the better of things in the first half in the Minor Final, but they were unable to turn their possession into goals.

And they were made to pay as Rangers broke the deadlock before the break.

A swifts break down the right-hand side saw Belfast lad Charlie Lindsay cut inside and feed Mebude, who finished well with a low left-foot strike.

The striker spurned a glorious opportunity to all but wrap up the trophy for the Scottish side when they were awarded a penalty after Nathan Asiimwe had fouled Mebude in the box.

He dusted himself down but he was denied by Charlton keeper Beadle, diving to his right to keep the ball out.

Rangers kept pushing though and did manage to grab a second before the end when Ure fired home on the rebound after his initial effort was saved.

In the second final Newcastle looked to be on course for a first title in 30 years when Stephenson ired them in front before the half hour with a smart finish.

Valencia started the second hal with more purpose and it paid dividends as they drew level not long after the restart when Aleman who slotted home after Giner’s shot was parried.

And they grabbed the winner eight minutes later when Gonzalez fired past Marshall into the corner.