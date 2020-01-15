Ryan Mayse and Shane McGinty leave Ballymena United

Ballymena United have confirmed midfield duo Ryan Mayse and Shane McGinty have left the club.

Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey thanked the pair for their contribution to the club after joining in the summer of 2018.

Mayse will join former club Ballinamallard United on loan for the remainder of the season while McGinty wants to consider his footballing options.

“We want to say a big thanks to both players for their contribution to Ballymena United football club,” said Jeffrey on the club website.

“Who will ever forget Shane’s goal against Glenavon that secured second place and European football, whilst Ryan also gave us several very memorable moments.

“The long and short of it is that over the last period they have not had as much game time as they’d like, and both men committed themselves to travelling a massive distance to training and matches.

“Going forward they wanted more regular football and something which would maybe suit them better logistically.

“We always say it’s a long road that has no turns and the biggest compliment that I could pay the pair of them is that Bryan (McLaughlin) and I would welcome the opportunity to work with both again in the future and we can’t speak fondly enough of them.

“Both travelled up to training on Tuesday night to say farewell to their team mates and they were their usual good selves, with Ryan having the squad in stitches as always.

“We understand their position going forward and we will give them all the assistance they need.

“We wish Ryan all the best at Ballinamallard, whilst Shane wants to take time to consider his options. Thanks and all best wishes for the future for both lads.”