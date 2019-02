Ballymena United striker Adam Lecky has high hopes for Saturday's BetMcLean League Final against Linfield.

The big striker has been in great form for the Sky Blues this season and is enjoying his football after returning from Australia.

Ballymena United's Adam Lecky

And Lecky believes United can hold their own against league leaders Linfield in Saturday's final.

The sides have met three times already this season with the Blues winning two and United one.

But Lecky is sure there is little between the sides.