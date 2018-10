Ballymena United's James Knowles played his part in yesterday's win at Institute.

The midfielder, who admitted he was disappointed with his first half performance, set up Cathair Friel's opening goal before sealing the points from the penalty spot.

Ballymena United midfielder James Knowles.

The victory moved David Jeffrey's side up into fourth spot in the Danske Bank Premiership and Knowles wants United's recent good form to continue in the coming weeks ahead.