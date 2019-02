David Healy does not mind his side being called 'Lucky Linfield.'

The Blues sit nine pints clear of the Danske Bank Premiershop after a 1-0 win over second placed Ballymena United on Saturday.

Linfield manager David Healy

The week before Healy's men won the BetMcLean League Cup after a 1-0 win over the Sky Blues.

Linfield now face Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership on Tuesday night and Healy says he wants more of 'lucky Linfield.