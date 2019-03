Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell praised his side after their 2-1 win against Ballymena United in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Goals from Phillip Donnelly and Hermany Macedo Marques sealed the win for Warrenpoint while Adam Lecky got United's only reply.

Warrenpoint celebrate

And the Town boss is looking forward to their Irish Cup semi-final clash with Ballinamallard United.