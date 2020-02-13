Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United charged by IFA after cup brawl

The Irish Football Association have confirmed both Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United have been charged with spectator misconduct following a brawl which marred their recent Irish Cup tie.

Point goalkeeper Mark Byrne has also been charged with "bringing the game into disrepute" and with "assault or battery of an opponent or other person" following a review by the IFA disciplinary committee following the incident at Milltown on 1 February.

Neither club has been sanctioned at this stage and the hearing will take place next Wednesday (19 February).

Both clubs are entitled to challenge the charges – or accept them and any resulting sanctions.

Byrne was sent off after he got involved in a skirmish in the crowd following Ballymena's late winner.