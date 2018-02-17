Winner takes all at Windsor as Ballymena face Dungannon Swifts in League Cup final

Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts will go head to head in the final of the BetMcLean League Cup at Windsor Park this afternoon with plenty to play for.

David Jeffrey’s Sky Blues will be looking to retain the trophy after beating Carrick Rangers 2-0 in last year’s final at Seaview.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey will be hoping for more League Cup success with the Sky Blues

The Swifts on the other hand have a bigger incentive to get their hands on the Cup because it would mean they will have won the first senior trophy in the club’s history.

And Dungannon manager Rodney McAree says lifting the trophy this evening would be the biggest thing to happen to the Stangmore Park outfit.

“It would be fantastic for the club- but this is a massive challenge for us.

“Ballymena are a strong team, well coached, well drilled and they score lots of goals so they are going to be a formidable opponents.

Dungannon Swifts captain Ryan Harpur and Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin pictured with the BetMcLean League Cup trophy

“Recently in our games there has been very little between the sides - but we want to win the Cup and make a wee bit of history for the club.

“People around the club have put in countless hours of work and for us to win the Cup would be for them as well,” added McAree.

And Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin wants to raise the trophy for the Sky Blues faithful.

“At the start of the season we set ourselves objectives in the dressing room and one of those was to retain the League Cup. To win it once with the club was nice but to retain it would be even better.

“Our targets involve reaching cup finals on a regular basis and this is our second this season - it’s a great day out for the supporters so hopefully we can win it.”