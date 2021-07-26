Superstar golfers swinging into Mid and East Antrim for ISPS HANDA World Invitational

With former Ryder Cup players Nicolas Colsaerts, Jamie Donaldson, Victor Dubuisson, David Howell, Stephen Gallacher and Andy Sullivan all confirmed for the tournament, there will also be plenty of global sporting talent on the ladies’ side of the draw, with two-time Major champion Ariya Jutanugarn and her sister Moriya signed up.

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by Modest! Golf at Galgorm and Masserene, is one of the most innovative events in world golf.

Two separate tournaments (Men & Women), compete on the same courses at the same time and for the same level of prize money in this first of its kind event in the northern hemisphere.

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational will take place from 28 July to 1 August

Excitement is building for the global golfing showcase, which is expected to be a major driver to the tourism and hospitality and wider economy of Mid and East Antrim Borough.

The Council, in conjunction with Tourism Northern Ireland, has been working to create a handy guide to the Borough’s beauty spots and places to visit, so golfing enthusiasts and staycationers alike can experience the world famous Mid and East Antrim welcome for themselves.

From the stunning cliff path walk at The Gobbins, to the historic fortress town of Carrickfergus and the picture postcard villages of Glenarm and Whitehead, there is so much to be uncovered.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “We are delighted to be able to safely welcome spectators to the Borough again this year, to enjoy the thrill of the sport and experience our beautiful area, while over 280 golfers from around the world will be competing in the tournament.

“The global media coverage of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational really helps put us on the map as a tourist destination, which allows us to market our spectacular parkland courses to a worldwide audience.

“The event showcases all that our Borough has to offer for golfing fans and visitors, bringing with it considerable economic benefits of around £1.3 million to our tourism, hospitality, retail and transport industries.

“I wish to extend a warm welcome to all the competitors, officials and visitors involved in this year’s incredible sporting showpiece.