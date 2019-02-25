Ballymena Academy beaten in Schools’ Cup

A large crowd at Ballymena Academy enjoyed an exciting Cup tie with the visitors and last year’s beaten finalists RS Armagh winning 14-10.

Armagh started strongly and took a 7-0 lead seven minutes into the game, when the impressive Charlie Worth touched down for a try to which he added the conversion.

From the restart Ballymena took play into the Armagh ‘22’. They forced the defence into conceding a penalty and Ross McKay stepped up to dispatch his kick successfully over the bar and reduce the deficit to 7-3.

After a quick break and several phases of play Ballymena scrum half, James Wright, sniped over the whitewash for a try.

McKay added the extras to see Ballymena into a 10-7 lead.

It was Armagh who started the second half strongly and they regained the lead when Jonny Agnew crashed over the Academy line for a try. Worth added the conversion to see his team into a 14-10 lead.

In the final minute of the game, with Ballymena Academy still on the attack, Armagh secured turnover ball which was immediately dispatched out of play to end the game.

In the Subsidiary Shield quarter-final Cambridge House were beaten 28-7 by Sullivan Upper.

Cambridge House’s points came through a try from Rhys Ervine which was converted by Rory McCandless.