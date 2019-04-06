Ballymena beaten by Naas at Eaton Park in Division 1B of All Ireland League

Ballymena 24 Naas 47

Ballymena lost 47-24 to Naas in Division 1B of the All Ireland League on Saturday as the curtain fell on their time in the division.

Andy Graham's side battled hard but they will now have to regroup for Division 2A next season after a disappointing campaign.

The home side battled hard against their rivals but mistakes and errors once again cost them dear.

Ballymena got off to the worst possible start as Naas scored after less than a minute to give them a 5-0 lead. It was converted and the visitors were 7-0 to the good.

Ballymena fought back and Tim Small kicked a penalty to make it 7-3 but the visitors were still ahead.

The home side had rallied and after a few rucks near the line they got over for another score to make it 10-7.

But the visitors scored another try shortly afterwards to make it 10-12 and Peter Osborne added the conversion to make it 14-10

Then Naas added another try after a good break to take a 21-10 advantage as again Ballymena made mstakes.

The visitors then added another try to make it 26-10.

Ballymena however added another try just before the break by Sam Millar which was just converted by Small to leave the half-time score 26-17 to Naas and Ballymena were still in with a chance.

But Naas scored just after the break to make it 33-17 and the home side now a mountain to climb.

And they did as they scored again after a pick and drive. Small converted to make it 33-24.

Naas added another converted score to make it 40-24 and the home side were were behind with little hope of making a come back.

To Ballymena's dismay Naas scored another try to make it 47-24 and the home side's stay in Division 1B was at an end.