Ballynahinch and Armagh in Ulster derby clash

Ballynahinch and Armagh clash at Ballymacarn Park in the Division 1B Ulster derby.

Both sides started their campaign with defeats but Armagh picked up a losing bonus point against Old Wesley although assistant coach Chris Parker felt it should have been more.

“We controlled the first 15/20 minutes but just couldn’t get over the line and then just before half time they scored two quick fire tries,” said Parker.

“We got ourselves back in the game and then gave them a soft try but in fairness we showed a lot of character to get a try and get the losing bonus point and it could be an important one come the end of the season,”

Armagh are looking forward to their trip to Co Down.

“It’s always a tough physical game between the two sides it should be an exciting encounter, despite the result we had a lot of positives last week from it and we’re looking to build up them,” Parker said.

“When we came up this year there were clubs with a further rich history in the competition that we want to challenge ourselves against and pit ourselves against the best and see where we are, Hinch have been the top club in Ulster for many season with possibly Banbridge edging ahead of them last season.”

Ryan Purvis faces a late fitness test, Hinch are missing hooker Zac McCall.

Ballymena are another side looking to bounce back after their 27-0 defeat against Malone last week and coach Andy Graham is looking a reaction at Naas.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice and we never really got into the game. Early on we had a bit of possession and territory and probably should have scored then Malone scored and after that we never threatened at all,” said Graham.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s going to be a tough test.”

David Whann is a doubt for the Braidmen.

Banbridge host Buccs while in Division 2A Queen’s will look to build on last week’s bonus point victory at Highfield as winless Galwegians travel to the Dub.