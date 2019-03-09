Banbridge beat Ballymena at Eaton Park in AIL Division 1B

Banbridge won this Ulster derby after a battle at Eaton Park as they saw off Ballymena 31-27

The home side got off to a great start as they scored early on. Pressure on the Banbridge line resulted in John Andrew crashing over.

Tim Small converted to give his side a 7-0 lead.

There day got better slightly later as they were awarded a penalty try after putting the Bann scrum under pressure. Small converted and Ballymena were 14-0 to the good.

Bann fought back and winger Conor Field raced down the wing to score in the corner.

The conversation was missed the game was now 14-5.

The home side then added a penalty to make it 17-5 at the break.

After the break Ballymena's JJ McKee was shown a yellow card and the game swung in Banbridge's favour.

Bann's Michael Lowry then crossed the Ballymena line to make it 17-10 before Field scored his second try of the game to make it 17-15 after a Ballymena mistake.

The conversation was added and it was 17-17.

Ballymena then got back in front as they kicked a penalty to make it 20-17.

Then Banbridge's Field got his third try of the day after evading several tacklers on his way to the line to make it 22-20

Bann then scored another try before Ballymena pulled one back near the death through Michael Stronge but the visitors held on to win 31-27.