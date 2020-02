The Braid Amateur Boxing Club is hosting a Boxing Exhibition at Tullyglass Hotel later this month.

The Club, which reformed in May, 2019, will host the event on Saturday, February 22, when doors will open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Maureen Morrow recently called in to the Gym where she met members and coaches of the Club and tried out some of the equipment herself.