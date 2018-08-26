Carrick chase down Muckamore to finish season on a high note

Carrickfergus ended their season on a high with a three-wicket victory over Muckamore on Saturday.

In a rain-reduced match at Middle Road, Carrickfergus managed to chase down the required 159 with 21 balls to spare.

Jamie Holmes top scored with 52 as he ended his season strongly. His knock lasted 61 balls and included four fours and two sixes.

Michael Gilmour could only manage five runs on a slow pitch.

He finished the season with 573 runs in all competitions. The opener hit one century and four fifties. He top-scored with 135* and averaged 30.16.

Iain Parkhill as out for six as he edged his former team-mate, Ashwin Shetty, behind to wicketkeeper Jamie Magowan. This left his side on 12 for two.

It was left for Max Burton and Holmes to lead the recovery. The pair put on 32 runs together before Burton (18) hit Fahad Iqbal to Neil Gill.

South African professional, Pat Botha, hit 37 off 33 balls while supporting Holmes. The pair added 64 together before the former gave Craig Drummond his first wicket of the match as Sam Gordon took a comfortable catch.

Holmes was the next man out after he was magnificently stumped by Magowan off the bowling of Iqbal. The Pakistani professional ended his stint at Moylena with 28 wickets at an average of 21.25.

Drummond then picked up a second. This time he had Alex Haggan trapped lbw for seven.

Muckamore debutant, John Semple, picked up his first Robinson Services Premier League wicket. He claimed the wicket of Jack Burton (11) as the ball was skied to Arnold Oduvelil, who took the straightforward catch.

It was then left for Daniel Poulton (15 not out) to finish the match with a huge six as his side successfully chased down the target.

In spite of the defeat, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for Muckamore. Young Luke Allen notched his first half-century for the first XI. He faced 93 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes before being run out on 56.

Aditya Adey hit 32 runs to move his season aggregate to 528. He has averaged a touch under 30 so far this year.

Gill had the third highest score with 20 as Muckamore mustered 158 for eight off their 34 overs.

The best Carrickfergus bowler was Daniel Poulton. He returned figures of four for 23 off his seven overs.