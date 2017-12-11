Search

CRICKET: Muckamore sides handed home and away ties

Neil Gill of Muckamore at the draw for the early rounds of the Northern Cricket Union's Arthur J. Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup at which the club received an away tie to Holywood in the first round. The draw was made by Shane Matthews (regional managing director of AJG) and Richard Johnson (NCU).
Muckamore’s men and women cricketers have had mixed fortunes in the draw for the opening rounds of the Northern Cricket Union’s top knockout competitions.

The men’s Premiership side will face opposition from a lower league at Holywood in the first round of the Arthur J. Gallagher Challenge Cup while the women face the tough proposition of a home tie against last year’s runners-up North Down.

The full men’s draw is: preliminary round:

Lurgan v Cregagh; Bangor v Laurelvale; First round: Bangor or Laurelvale v Downpatrick; CIYMS v Armagh; Holywood v Muckamore; Derriaghy v Lisburn; Lurgan or Cregagh v Instonians; Waringstown v Woodvale; CSNI v Carrick; North Down v Donacloney.

The draw for the Arthur J. Gallagher Women’s Challenge Cup is:

Preliminary round: Carrick v Instonians; Laurelvale v Clogher; First round: Lurgan v Donacloney Mill; Carrick or Instonians v CSNI; Waringstown v Laurelvale or Clogher; Muckamore v North Down.