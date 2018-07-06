DAY TWO : Latest from the Irish Open Golf Championship at Ballyliffin

Rory McIlroy remained in contention for a second Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title, in spite of experiencing more frustration at Ballyliffin.

McIlroy was delighted with his long game in an opening round of 70 on Thursday, but struggled on the greens and let a number of birdie chances go begging in the £5.3million event, part of the European Tour's lucrative Rolex Series.

And the four-time major winner suffered more of the same in the early stages of the second round, starting from the 10th with six pars in succession before dropping a shot on the 16th after finding a fairway bunker, despite taking an iron off the tee.

A two-putt birdie on the par-five 17th got McIlroy back to level par for the day and two under overall, just three shots off the lead shared by Danny Willett, Ryan Fox, Peter Uihlein and Joakim Lagergren.

Willett reached a career-high of ninth in the world after his victory at Augusta National in 2016, but has slumped to 442nd in the rankings after suffering numerous injuries and a loss of form.

A missed cut in last week's French Open was his ninth in 12 events this season, but after an opening 68 at Ballyliffin the 30-year-old picked up two birdies in his first nine holes on Friday to improve to six under par.

That was briefly enough for the outright lead until Lagergren, who won his first European Tour title in Sicily in May, birdied the 13th and 14th to move to the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy saw a short birdie putt on the 18th horseshoe around the hole and he remained two under par with six holes remaining.