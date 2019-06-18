Eugene Laverty 'devastated' as World Superbike star's injury comeback is put on hold

Eugene Laverty will have to wait a little while longer to make his return from injury after admitting defeat in his bid to compete at Misano in Italy this weekend.

The Team Go Eleven Ducati rider has been out of action since a crash at Imola last month, when he fractured his wrists.

The Northern Ireland rider is now targeting the UK round at Donington Park for his comeback.

Laverty said: “I’m devastated to miss Misano but it is the only real option. I must wait until I am fit to ride otherwise I risk putting both myself and the other riders in danger.

“I will travel to Misano to support my Team Go Eleven Ducati squad while also continuing to work on my rehabilitation program over the race weekend. I will be back on track as soon as I am ready.”

A replacement rider for Misano will be confirmed in the next few days after Tommy Bridewell opted out to concentrate on the British Superbike Championship.