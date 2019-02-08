FIRST TRUST ULSTER SENIOR CUP FINAL: Latest from Kingspan Stadium

CITY OF ARMAGH 3 BALLYMENA 7 (half time)

Armagh had all the possession following the kick-off into the stiff breeze, but they were making little headway out of their own half

Ballymena made good use of the breeze and kicked deep and from an Armagh '22' drop out the Braidmen put some further pressure on after a charge from Glenn Baillie.

Armagh soon relieved the pressure and began to make some inroads themselves finally getting into the Ballymena half. Good carries from Phillip Fletcher and Neill Faloon and the influlence of outhalf Cormac Fox put them in a decent position in the Ballymena '22'.

A penalty in front of the posts provided a simple opportunity for Fox to goal and open the scoring on 12 minutes. At the same time Armagh also lost fullback Ryan Purvis, replaced by Tim MacNeice.

Five minutes later Ballymena eyed a penalty opportunity themselves, but from just inside his own half and even with the strong breeze behind him it may have been slightly ambitious from outhalf Tim Small - and it proved the kick off target and short.

A huge effort from Ballymena at the scrum, number eight James Gallagher showing great ball control at the base, had Armagh in all sorts of trouble but little was to come from it and it was Armagh who had a sustained period of pressure with Neil Faloon again to the fore, but Ballymena's defence held impressively firm.

Ballymena worked their way into the game after weathering the onslaught with captain Marcus Rea carrying strongly and the equally impressive backrow Conor Smyth making his presence felt, while JJ McKee was unlucky not to slip a tackle as the men in black neared the try line.

But a penalty giveaway gave Armagh an easy exit out.

However, in the last platy of the first half, off a scrum, Ballymena went down the blindside via scrumhalf Michael Stronge and he showed great gas before sending winger Johnny McMullan in at the corner.

Small kicked a superb touchline conversion to send the Braidmen in at the break 7-3 lead.

LINE-UPS

City of Armagh: Ryan Purvis, Andrew Willis, Christopher Colvin (Capt), Chris Cousens, Shea O’Brien, Cormac Fox, Harry Doyle; Paul Mullen, Andrew Smyth, Philip Fletcher, Joshua McKinley, Peter Starrett, James Hanna, Robert Whitten, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jonathan Morton, Oisin Kiernan, Nigel Simpson, Evin Crummie, Timmy MacNeice.

Ballymena: Rodger McBurney, Jonny McMullan, Matthew Norris, Glenn James Baillie, Darrell Montgomery, Tim Small, Michael Stronge; Nacho Cladera, Andrew Ferguson, Christopher Cundell, David Whann, Connor Smyth, JJ McKee, Marcus Rea (Capt), James Gallagher.

Replacements: Jonny Spence, Josh Bill, James Taggart, Connor White, Dean Reynolds.