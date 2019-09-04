Friday night fun at Raceway

A decent showing of a dozen Brisca F2 Stock Cars were in action, for the first Friday night race session of the season.

Aaron Brunton set the pace for most of the way in heat one until the star graders closed in on the closing laps.

Junior Rod Final prize winners

After a terrific last bend reshuffle between a handful of cars Graham Fegan emerged the victor ahead of Curtis Greer.

Greer managed to go one better in heat two by securing the win ahead of the earlier heat winner Fegan.

Come the final it was Craig McConnell who had the upper hand right from the off. McConnell sliced his way through the traffic to reach the top spot, from there he completed the distance to collect the silverware well clear of Mark Murphy in secon; Fegan rounded out a solid evening with a third place finish.

The Stock Rods were also out in force as it edges ever closer to the World Final which will be staged at Nutts Corner on the September 14.

Josephy Largy was undefeated in the Stock Rods

A trio of Scottish drivers in the form of 41 Stuart McKinnon, 62 Liam McGill and 263 Dean McGill were also in attendance with the objective of capturing some valuable track time.

Local man Joseph Largy was in top form taking two wins from three starts. Largy opened his win tally for the evening with a flag to flag victory in heat one before the rapid Matt Milliken romped to glory in the second encounter.

The final got off to a dramatic start for Broughshane’s Jason Clyde who performed a spectacular roll over on the back straight. The race was brought under caution to deal with the Clyde incident; the solo yellow grader Largy now had the whole field on his tail. At the resumption Largy got away in text book fashion and was able to hold the advantage all the way to the finish. Milliken was the gallant runner up with Scotland’s Dean McGill third.

Ryan Stewart kicked his evening off in fine style with a run-away victory in 1300 Stock Car heat one. Stewart delivered a repeat performance in heat two however he found himself disqualified for a rules infringement, this promoted Robbie Wright to the win.

Jason McMullan was the Street Rod Final winner

The final was still in its infancy when a caution period was required for Lee Topping who become stranded on the back straight. The caution bunched the cars up in single file order which in turn brought the star graders into play.

Stewart was again on the pipe and quickly moved through to the front with Joshua McKinstry and Wright in tow. Stewart held command all the way to the end taking the win ahead of Wright who edged McKinstry wide on the last bend.

Completing the race card was the Junior Rods, Street Rods and Micro F2’s. Ava McCreight and Amy Morrow were the star performers in the Micro F2 Section while Daniel Taylor and Jack Morrow were the Junior Rod heat winners. Jamie Cardwell took the final spoils after a fantastic battle with Morrow. Morrow looked the faster of the duo however he was forced to settle with runner up ahead of Ty Richardson. Young lady racer Shannon Morrow was the winner of the Street Rod heat one before Jason McMullan took charge, winning heat two and the final.

Brisca F2 Stock Car Final winner Craig McConnell