Ireland to meet England in Junior World Rugby championship classification stages

Ireland U20s completed the group phases of the Junior World Rugby Championship with a 38-14 win over Italy in Argentina last night - but it was not enough to get them into the semi-finals.

Instead Noel McNamara’s side will meet England in the 5th-8th classification side, the winners of the game on Monday facing the victors from New Zealand and Wales.

Ireland picked up the requisite five points scoring five tries to play their part in the chase to take second place in the group to Australia - who lost to England yesterday - and hopefully squeeze into the last four.

But the other results did not go in the young greens favour.

Against Italy, Michael Milne, Cormac Foley, Azur Allison and Rob Russell all crossed before the interval to bag the bonus point.

Ireland defeated England in the group stages - the baby Roses picking up two yellows and one red during the 42-26 defeat.

But a red card after 20 minutes in the game against eventual pool winners Australia saw the Irish suffer a 45-17 loss and that was to cost them the chance to go for the big prize.

However McNamara’s injury woes continue ahead of the start of the knockout stage games with Ulster duo Angus Kernohan and David McCann concerns for the English tie along with Ciaran Booth and Thomas Ahern.

South Africa will meet defending champions France, who went through as the best runner-up across the three groups, while Australia will meet Argentina in the semi-finals.

Ryan Baird scored a fifth try in the second half.

IRELAND: 15. Jake Flannery (David Ryan 78), 14. Angus Kernohan (Jonathan Wren 40), 13. Liam Turner (captain), 12. Cormac Foley (Max O’Reilly 78), 11. Rob Russell, 10. Ben Healy, 9. Colm Reilly; 1. Josh Wycherley (Tom Clarkson 43), 2. John McKee (Dylan Tierney-Martin 51), 3. Michael Milne, 4. Thomas Ahern (Charlie Ryan 32), 5. Ryan Baird, 6. David McCann (Luke Clohessy 58), 7. Ciaran Booth (Niall Murray 11), 8. Azur Allison.

Replacements not used: 16. Declan Adamson, 18. Charlie Ward, 24. Craig Casey, 27. Aaron O’Sullivan.