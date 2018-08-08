Lewis Crocker and Steven Donnelly are enjoying gym wars says coach Ray Ginley

Trainer Ray Ginley has been half-beaming and half-wincing watching his charges Lewis Crocker and Steven Donnelly go to war ahead of their slots on the gigantic stage of Windsor Park on August 18.

Welterweight Crocker is looking to continue his flawless stoppage record on a Belfast bill that includes Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson, Tyson Fury against Pianeta and Cristofer Rosales and Paddy Barnes WBC World title clash.

Olympic light-middleweight Donnelly, meanwhile is preparing for his debut.

Ginley said: “They’ve been absolutely brilliant sparring each other. Lewis is already adapted to the pro game and Steven benefits from that because he’s been so long and so successful in the amateurs.

“Those little mistakes that might affect Steven as a pro are being punished by a hard-hitting Lewis. Steven is so good at making the adjustments and he isn’t rushing.

“It’s been fantastic to watch. They’re both in there trying to help each other. I’ve never known anyone to train as hard as Steven.”