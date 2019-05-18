LIVE updates from the North West 200 - Glenn Irwin aiming to retain Superbike crown

It’s a wet start to the 90th anniversary North West 200, with heavy rain around the ‘Triangle’ course this morning.

Reigning Superbike king Glenn Irwin’s prospects of holding onto his crown look much brighter going into today’s 90th anniversary showdown at the international road race.

The usually upbeat Ulster rider was out of sorts on Tuesday as he found himself further down the qualifying order than he has been used to in the Superbike class, with triple winner Irwin only seventh fastest and four seconds behind provisional pole man Dean Harrison.

Clearly unhappy, Irwin had been scratching his head as his efforts to gel with the Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki were not having the desired effect.

Yet in a remarkable turnaround, the 29-year-old was transformed on Thursday in final qualifying as he shot to the top of the leader board, clocking a speed of 123.362mph to clinch pole – unofficially smashing Michael Dunlop’s outright lap record of 123.207mph set in 2016.

In a red-hot final qualifying session at the sun-splashed Triangle course, Bradford man Harrison also put down a marker on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki as he claimed second place on the front row, only 0.206s behind Irwin.

Alastair Seeley also marked himself out as a major contender for Superbike glory on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, slotting into third with a speed of 123.231mph, which was only 0.071s back on Harrison.

All three were under Dunlop’s three-year-old benchmark and if roads remain dry today on the North Coast, the Superbike races could prove to be something very special indeed.

A revitalised Irwin said: “I wasn’t really competitive on Tuesday. Having a negative attitude didn’t help so I brought a new attitude to the table.

“We’re in the hunt and I did my fast laps on my own, and obviously a slipstream helps here. I’m confident on the bike and we were strong on the Coast Road on the brakes.

“I’ve been hard on myself because of how it’s gone for me here in recent years. It’s wrong to say it but last year it was quite easy for me, but I came here this year in a difficult moment,” he added.

“I’d love to stand on the top step again and maybe that’s more possible now. Every win here is special and it’s unbelievable to stand on that podium in front of that crowd, so I’ll keep chipping away.”

Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop is another leading contender in the premier races on his Tyco BMW.

Dunlop is still getting to grips with the 2019-spec machine but he qualified fourth fastest and will be aiming for his third victory in the class.

A raft of big names hold a live chance, including Lee Johnston (Ashcourt BMW), Peter Hickman (Smiths BMW), Michael Rutter (Bathams/Aspire-Ho Honda), Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and standout newcomer Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki).

Roads are now closed and the first race scheduled is the Supersport race over six laps.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

RACE 1

THE JUNCTION RETAIL & LEISURE PARK SUPERSPORT (6 laps)

RACE 2

ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE (7 laps)

RACE 3

JOHN M PATERSON SUPERTWIN (4 laps)

RACE 4

CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK (6 laps)

RACE 5

MERROW HOTEL & SPA NW200 SUPERBIKE (7 laps)