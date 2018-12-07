Mark Allen books his place in semi-finals of UK Championship

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen will take on England’s Stuart Bingham today in the semi-finals of the UK Championship in York.

Allen defeated Scotland’s Stephen Maguire 6-1 on Friday night in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Antrim man quickly took control as he stormed into a 4-0 lead, spurred on by a superb break of 122 in the third frame.

Maguire attempted to battle back with a break of 74 of his own, but Allen refused to slacken his grip on the contest as he rattled off the next two frames to wrap up the victory.

Bingham also won 6-1 over fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, the defending champion, saw off Martin O’Donnell 6-1 as he remained on course for a record seventh UK title.

O’Sullivan will face Tom Ford in the semi-finals, who beat Joe Perry 6-2.