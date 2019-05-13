Michael Dunlop cleared to race at North West 200 after passing medical

Michael Dunlop has been passed fit to race at the North West 200 after undergoing a medical for a wrist injury on Monday.

The event organisers officially confirmed to the News Letter that Ballymoney man Dunlop was required to undergo an assessment in the wake of his spill during a test at Kirkistown in Co. Down.

Dunlop is among the race favourites this week at the first international roads meeting of the season, when he will compete in the Superbike class on the Tyco BMW.

He is also entered in the Supersport and Superstock races on his MD Racing Honda and BMW machines respectively.

The 30-year-old, who has not raced since the Senior TT last June, is the sole representative for the Tyco BMW team at the international road races in 2019.