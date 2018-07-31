NI boss Michael O’Neill returns to Ballymena for NI Open Q&A evening

In something of a homecoming Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill will return to his home town of Ballymena to headline the NI Open Ambassadors Q&A Evening on Tuesday, August 14th at the Braid Centre.

O’Neill will be joined by Lions, Ireland and Ulster rugby legend Stephen Ferris and five-time European Tour winner Michael Hoey in a fun evening that will kickstart NI Open week in the heart of Ballymena. The evening will be hosted by local sporting hero Liam Beckett with the promise of great conversation and “craic” from the panel, while at the same time raising funds for the tournament’s official charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

The local children’s cancer charity will benefit from the Q&A evening and the full schedule of events and activities during tournament week at the NI Open, with Cancer Fund for Children volunteers selling the official programme during the event.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to support Cancer Fund for Children at this year’s event,” said Ross Oliver, NI Open Event Manager.

“The NI Open is very much a family event, it’s fantastic that we are able to give something back and do what we can to support families who are going through the most difficult times.”

Funds raised from the tournament will enable Cancer Fund for Children to provide a range of practical, emotional and financial support to families affected by cancer, to help them cope with its impact on their lives.

The Taylor family, from Ahoghill, benefitted from the charity’s support after their 12-year old-daughter Molly was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

“When Molly was diagnosed, it was a massive shock. It was like being pushed into a nightmare. You don’t expect it for your child. It’s awful, you hear it happening elsewhere, but you never expect it for your child,” said mum Lisa.

“The support from Cancer Fund for Children has been absolutely amazing during this time. Our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist provided one-to-one support for Molly, which helped her to open up and talk about what was happening. Her siblings, Matthew and Ellie, were also finding Molly’s diagnosis difficult to understand and our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist really helped them too.

“I honestly could not thank or praise Cancer Fund for Children highly enough for everything they’ve done for our family.”

Tickets for the NI Open Ambassadors Q&A Evening hosted by are available from the Braid Box Office or online http://www.wegottickets.com/event/445815. Tickets are priced at £12.00 for adults and £10.00 for under 16s.