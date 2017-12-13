PIGEONS: Ballymena fanciers support show series

Ballymena & District HPS continued their show series getting to penultimate week six.

Birds were penned for Red, Mealy & Grizzle judged Through the Wires by Randalstown Secretary Stuart Logan and top racer Anthony McNeill.

Alan Steele operates the Gallyhill Pigeon Supplies at Gallyhill Cottage, 66 Steeple Road, Antrim BT41 2QA, just two miles from the Antrim Area Hospital.

Open Monday to Friday 9.00am until 5.00pm Tel: 07702 174723, he has a good range of Beatties, Frazer, Gem and Van Tilburg plus Veresle Laga. Old Bird Red, Mealy & Grizzle – 1st C Moore, 2nd & HC J Edgar, 3rd & VHC T McFall, 4th W & N Gilbert, Reserve B Herbison, Commended J Eagleson & Sons. Young Bird Red, Mealy & Grizzle – 1st & HC J Edgar, 2nd & VHC B Herbison, 3rd McFall & McManus, 4th T McFall, Reserve W & N Gilbert, Commended C Moore. Raffle was won by Chris Moore. Congratulations to W & N Gilbert winning Eye-sign at the big INFC Charity Show in Lisburn last weekend.

The Open Show will be Monday, January 1st and that’s the day the draw will be made for the Fireside Quiz. Quiz Sheets are available from any member or contact Mrs N Gilbert Tel 07724 507621. The Open Show is only available for lofts in the NIPA Sect B due to space problems. A Squeaker Sale is to take place before racing, more on this later.

The details for the annual dinner and awards for Ballymena & District HPS have been confirmed for Saturday, 13th January 2018 and are as follows. Adults are £20.00 and Children £10.00. To secure your tickets a £10.00 deposit (non-refundable) per adult is required. No deposit for children needed. Anyone wishing to book please contact Nicola Tel: Tel 07724 507621, or pm the Facebook page. MAC fanciers are also invited to attend and pick up their awards, details of which will be published shortly.

MAC Diploma winners are J Eagleson & Sons (6), Young McManus & Sons (5), D Dixon (4), Gibson & O’Neill (3), F & G & J Dickey (3), J & M Milliken (3), W & J Smyth (2), McFall & McManus (2), W J McLean, Hugh Boyd, M Graham, T & M Morrow, N Bradley and G & A Eagleson.

Broughshane and District HPS - Show Series continued with Old Cocks Handled - 1st. M. Neilly, 2nd. M. Neilly, 3rd. J. Getty, 4th. A. Purvis, Reserve J J. Greer, VHC. J J. Greer, HC. J. Simpson Commended J J. Greer. Young Cocks Handled - 1st. A. Purvis, 2nd. A. Purvis, 3rd. M. Neilly, 4th. M. Neilly, Reserve J J. Greer, VHC. M. Neilly, HC. J J. Greer, Commended M. Neilly. Broughshane club would like to thank the two judges Robert Alexander and John McConaghie who placed the winning cards. The raffles prizes were won by J J Greer. We were again treated to fancy pastry from Jamie-Lee Christie thank you again.

Kells & District HPS – The Boxing Day Show will take place as usual, more details later. Mated Pairs (82 Birds) - 1. Surgenor Bros , 2. 3 and Reserve W & N Gilbert , 4 and VHC V. Montgomery, HC A. Barkley & son, Commended B. Swann & son. Judges from Ahoghill were Tom Young and Lawrence Robinson.

Ahoghill Flying Club – The show series continued with classes for Young Pairs and Fancy. For the local club Chris Moore had five cards in Young Pairs including 1st, 2nd and 3rd while young Thomas McFall from Ballymena had five cards in the Fancy including 1st & 2nd. Young Pairs – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, HC & Commended C Moore, 4th Balmer Young & Son, Reserve M/M Robinson, VHC T & G Balmer. Fancy 1st, 2nd, 4th, Reserve & HC T McFall, 3rd T & G Balmer, VHC & Commended C Moore. Raffle was won by T & G Balmer, judges were Noel Percy and Sam Murphy from Randalstown.

Cullybackey HPS annual Open Show 3 in 1 to be held in the local clubrooms on Saturday 16th December. Mrs Elke Sempey is the new Ring Secretary Tel: (028) 25 882866 or Mobile 07703 593031.

An NIPA Sect B Meeting has been arranged to take place in the Ballymena & Dist HPS Clubrooms on Thursday 14th December at 8.00pm sharp. Only Club Delegates will be eligible to vote on the business of the meeting. Members will hear the latest update from the NIPA and any decisions made will go forward to the NIPA Committee for consideration re the NIPA Agenda for the AGM. Sect B will select 4 members for the Committee, an item listed already for the AGM is to reduce that to two members. A meeting is to take place to review the contents of the Rule Book, clubs should bring forward any rules that need adjusted or deleted, and any new ones for consideration.

Congratulations to Sammy Thompson from the Coleraine & Co Derry being installed as Patron of the NIPA in the week of his 90th birthday, many congratulations Sammy.