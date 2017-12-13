POOL: Minnesota Maulers and Redmen on song in Ballymena Towers league

Minnesota Maulers and the Redmen maintained the pressure on the Mighty Reds with victories over Coach Bar and Afton Army respectively across the Ballymena Towers League.

There were also wins for Moat Bar, Pirates and Moat Aces.

Top cueists in week 10, with three wins out of three, where Davy Magill (The Redmen), Drew Sloan (Minnesota Maulers), Gareth Rowe (Moat Bar), Gary Clarke (Mighty Reds), George McCullough (Minnesota Maulers), Justin Kilpatrick (Afton Aces), Michael Thompson (Moat Bar), Nathan Curtis (Pines Pirates), Rory Kinney (Mighty Reds) and Ryan Foster (The Redmen).

Results - Afton Army 5-10 The Redmen; Pom Davy Magill; Mighty Reds 9-6 Reds Rascals; Pom Gary Clarke; Minnesota Maulers 12-3 Coach Bar; Pom Drew Sloan - two eightball clearances; Moat Aces 10 - Afton Aces; Pom Justin Kilpatrick; Pines Pirates 9-6 Michelin Masters; Red Bulls 4-11 Moat Bar; Pom Michael Thompson; Reds Inbetweeners p-p Bombers Red Sox.

League table - 1, Mighty Reds 16pts; 2, Minnesota Maulers 16; 3, The Redme 15; 4, Reds Inbetweeners 13; 5, Moat Bar 13; 5, Reds Rascals 12; 6, Pines Pirates 10; 7, Bombers Red Sox 10; 8, Michelin Masters 8; 9, Moat Aces 7; 10, Coach Bar 5; 11, Afton Army 4; 12, Afton Aces 3; 13, Red Bulls 2.

Afton Aces player Justin Kilpatrick won the first individual competition in the league when he beat the Moat Bars Michael Thompson 5-4 in the final held in the Moat Bar.