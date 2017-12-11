RUGBY: Ballymena club to stage Ulster ‘A’ cup tie

Saturday will be a red-letter day for Ballymena Rugby Club after it was confirmed their Raceview Road venue will host Ulster A’s British & Irish Cup Round Four match against Hartpury College (K.O. 2.30pm).

The sides met only last last at the Gillman’s Ground with Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson’s side securing a hard-fought bonus point victory in a memorable 24-29 win.

David Busby got the crucial score for the Ulster men in the very last play of the game, getting first to a kick through to touch down and snatch the win.

Saturday’s game will form the central part of an action-packed day for local fans according to a club spokesperson.

“It is a perfect opportunity for families to come along and enjoy the match,” said a club spoesperson.

“They can soak up the festivities, enjoying our pre-match meal deal, with vouchers available at the bar on the day, or alternatively wrap up warm close to our winter BBQ while the kids play in our Adventure Zone.

“We even have a very special appearance from a very busy Santa Claus, with the chance to visit him in his Winter Grotto.”

Entry is £5 per person with under 18s getting in free.

Fans can visit Ballymena Rugby Club’s Facebook or Twitter pages for more information.

Alternatively, you candrop the club’s marketing team an email at marketing@ballymenarfc.com and they will be more than happy to assist you.