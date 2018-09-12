Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly to fight in New York on October 27

The professional careers of former amateur team-mates Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly will continue in tandem at New York’s Madison Square Garden after their outings in Belfast on October 5.

McComb (2-0-KO2) and Donnelly (2-0) made their professional bows at Windsor Park and have since recorded victories on the Amir Khan undercard in Birmingham.

Ahead of the show at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre, the pair have been announced on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden on October 27.

McComb said: “I wasn’t exactly expecting to start my career off like this. You couldn’t ask for anything better.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unheard of. It doesn’t seem real. It seems like a big dream. Madison Square Garden is something every single fighter dreams of.

“To have a big stadium fight on debut and now this is just incredible.

“It’s good to have someone who’s career is going in the same direction in Steven, too. Steven was top 10 in the world as an amateur and he’s a serious talent.

“Steven’s a bit older and experienced so he’s looking to push on in his career and fight for titles quickly. F

“or me to go along with him, it boosts my confidence if I’m getting pushed with him.”

Donnelly said: “Windsor Park was fantastic and now I’m on at Madison Square Garden having had my second fight on Amir Khan’s undercard. You can’t get much better than that!

“Fighting at Madison Square Garden is what boxing dreams are made of. I have to pinch myself and it’s a great surprise.

“Once again, it’s myself and Sean McComb and it’s great to have him with me on the same cards and going at the same pace so bring it on.

“I improved in my second fight and felt a different fighter. I hope to keep that going in Belfast on October 5 and then improve again for Madison Square Garden. I’m absolutely buzzing for it.”