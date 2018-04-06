SNOOKER: Mark Allen’s World Championship fate out of his hands

Antrim’s Mark Allen requires results to go his way if he is to earn a place in the main draw of the World Championship following a 6-5 defeat at the hands of Mark Williams in the China Open.

The final frame went to Williams by a single point in a tense decider, with a clearance of 67 making the difference after Allen missed a regulation red when leading 66-4.

Williams will now face Mark Selby in the quarter-finals.

Allen’s fate is now out of his own hands and he will need results elsewhere to sway in his favour if he is to maintain 16th place in the rankings.

Williams set out his stall quickly as he made a superb break of 130 to seal the first frame and the Welshman stormed into a 3-0 lead over Allen.

However, the Northern Ireland player mounted a comeback and forced the last 16 encounter to a final frame decider.

He appeared to be in the driving seat following a break of 51 but Allen was left to rue a missed red, which would have left Williams requiring snookers in order to boost his own prospects of a win.

Allen is now in the final automatic qualifying spot for the World Championships but he could lose that status to Jack Lisowski or Tom Ford, who have made it through to the quarter-finals in Beijing.