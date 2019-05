Uncapped Ulster trio are off to Argentina with Ireland squad

Three uncapped Ulster players have been named in the Ireland U20 side which will contest the Junior World Championship in Argentina next month.

Azur Allison (Ballymena), Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch) and Malone’s Stewart Moore were among seven uncapped players at this level named in Noel McNamara’s squad last night.

Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University) and David McCann (Banbridge) make up the Ulster contingent on the squad which competes at the tournament in Argentina between June 4 and 22.

Ireland share Pool B with Australia, England and Italy and will play their group games in Santa Fe.

Ireland U20 squad

Forwards

Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster); Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster): Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster): Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster): Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby): Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster): John Hodnett (UCC/Munster): David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster): John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster); Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht); Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) captain; Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht); Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster): Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster); Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

Backs

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster); Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster); Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster); Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster); Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster); Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) ; Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster); Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster); Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht); Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster); Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster); Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster).