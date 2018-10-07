VIDEO: Steven Donnelly warms up for Daniel Jacobs card with another win

Ballymena welterweight, Steven ‘The Donn’ Donnelly warmed up for his Madison Square Garden debut later this month with a comfortable points victory over Lithuanian Arvydas Trizno 40-36 at the Danger at the Docks bill on Friday night.

It was his third outing since making his professional debut on Carl Frampton’s Windsor Park undercard in the summer and he’s cruised to a flawless 4-0 without losing a single round!

Donnelly has also appeared on the undercard of Amir Khan’s victory over Sam Vargas in Birmingham last month and has secured a place on Daniel Jacobs IBF vacant world middleweight title showdown card on October 27th next. And Friday’s routine win over Trizno was all about sharpening his skills ahead of his trip to New York.

“I knew it was going to be a comfortable performance for me anyway,” he said. “I train hard and I’m always ready for my fights. We knew he had a very tight guard and it was just about working the jab loads and staying out of trouble really.

“I have another fight in three weeks in America and I didn’t want to come out of this fight with any cuts or injuries so that’s what that performance was all about, sharpening up for America. I was happy enough with it.”

‘The 'Public Nuisance’, a double Commonwealth Games medallist certainly has the pedigree to go far in the game and he didn’t need to get out of second gear on Friday night against a man who twice went toe-to-toe with former world champion, Junior Witter.

“I was researching him before the fight and I noticed he has fought Junior Witter twice. He always goes to points and is very durable. You want to learn while you’re in there and over my first 12 rounds of pro boxing I haven’t lost one of them - I’m cruising really.

“I’m back out on the 27th of this month on the Daniel Jacobs undercard so I can’t complain. MTK are keeping me busy and getting me on all the big shows so fair play to them.”