Prop Andy Warwick is poised to make his 100th Ulster appearance this weekend in the Guinness PRO14 game against Munster at Thomond Park, Limerick.

The popular Ballymena man reflects and looks ahead at the Ulster pre-match media briefing.

Warwick made his first appearance in the Ulster jersey in 2013, coming off the bench against Cardiff Blues.