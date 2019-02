Armagh retained the First Trust Ulster Senior Cup with a 9-7 win over Ballymena at Kingspan Stadium.

Outhalf Cormac Fox kicked three penalties for Armagh, the third giving them the win which ensured they retained the trophy.

Ballymena score a try

Ballymena scored the only try of the game, winger Johnny McMullan crossing and Tim Small converting to give them a 7-3 interval lead.

Armagh had defeated Ballymena last year in the final to register their first success in the ompetition.

Watch the highlights.