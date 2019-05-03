Watch: I'm just a country boy from Glarryford - Marcus Rea

Humility is a tremendous trait to have, and Ulster's latest young star, Marcus Rea, certainly has it.

Having made his senior debut for Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 league game against Leinster, scoring the crucial try which helped secure a 14-13 win at Kingspan Stadium, being named man of the match and also playing with his brother Matty, the Ballymena club player said he was just a country boy from Glarryford and that is all I will ever be.

Based on this performance he could well become more than that on the rugby scene at least.

Watch our post match video with the latest young rising star to emerge from the Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy.